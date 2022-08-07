The project to modernize the Pittsburgh International Airport, developed by the Spanish studio Luis Vidal + Arquitectos, was underway when the coronavirus pandemic was declared and confinement, deaths and fear arrived. And the understanding that the world would be another. After a “dialogue” with his client – ​​the Allegheny County Airport Authority – Vidal and his team began working on an “initiative” that consisted of adapting “all of his design. We got to be 200 people and we met every week to share what we thought we had to face, “recalls Vidal, who participated in the ‘Time to move’ forum, organized by XL Weekly. “The Pittsburgh airport is going to be the first post-Covid, in which many visible and invisible measures are introduced.”

This architect, who began his career proposing the extension of the City of London airport in his thesis and directed T4 at the age of 28, takes a look at what the future of terminals will be like: large spaces with terraces and gardens, a security system that will record the passenger and all their luggage from various angles as they walk, without passing through detectors; sensors and cameras “of all kinds” that will do facial recognition of users to even know the flight that corresponds to them. “The airport will be able to introduce flexible measures to guide you in times of heavy crowding, increasing spaces and managing queues.”

–What do airports have to catch him like that?

-I was studying outside of Spain and I started traveling very young. I always found airports inhospitable, difficult, aggressive. And I thought: why can’t we make the passenger have a better experience and improve the processes themselves?

–Airports have always been hostile spaces that minimize the individual. How to transform them?

–Creating an intuitive navigation through the terminal, without the passenger having to read the signage or change direction. Also with natural light, with more open and natural spaces, with the use of color and good acoustics. There are a lot of subliminal elements, which make it easier for the passenger to sit in a more comfortable place.

-There are already 15 airport projects. How do you win one of these contests?

–As always: trying to be the best. They are usually very long processes and it is very important to have a very good team. In the end, an architect is like an orchestra conductor.

– What matters more? The visual design, the functionality or the invisible?

-What matters most is that the building is as functional as possible. Then make it easy for the manager to operate and maintain, and comfortable for the airlines and everyone who works there. And of course it has to be a very beautiful building. Airports are the cathedrals of the 21st century.

Can you explain the simile?

–The cathedrals used to be a meeting point in the center of the cities; they were a visual landmark; In the square outside, all the commercial and social exchange took place. Basically, an airport is the same today. It is the first and last image of a city, a social meeting point, where economic transactions take place, and they are a border. They are the icons and cathedrals of this 21st century.

suborbital flights



The takeoff and landing of rockets like those of SpaceX with civilian crews will, as they become more frequent, need their own airports. Luis Vidal works on the project of one in Denver (Colorado, United States), a “spaceport” for those ships that could reach 100 kilometers in height (several times more than the usual air transport). “They are supersonic ships that are going to bring us closer to distant points on the planet, from one hemisphere to another, in two and a half hours, taking advantage of the height they reach and the rotation of the Earth,” explains Vidal.

–What have you planned for this terrestrial space station?

–A small terminal building to process passengers with two satellites, each for four aircraft of this type. There are two technologies: horizontal take-off and vertical take-off, and different manufacturers are working on these vehicles. Even horizontal takeoff and vertical landing hybrids are being prepared. And there are three types of flights. The tourist ones, like those of SpaceX; the experimental ones to work with zero gravity, and the point-to-point trips, which will be used first for emergencies or catastrophes. Conventional passengers will eventually arrive.

– How would an airport on Mars?

-You have to take into consideration all the conditions that exist to inhabit that planet, not only to arrive. On Mars I would think of building with local material. Transport 3D printers and use Martian dust, sand and rock as building material. In addition, solar energy should propel and move all this machinery. The technology exists.

–Do you usually use material from the place itself in your ‘terrestrial’ projects?

–For us it is very important to be local, to adapt to the environment and the weather, geological and environmental conditions. Whenever we can, we use local materials or transform them.

responsible sustainability



–What role do the structures have to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement?

–Our responsibility is to introduce all the measures to reduce CO2 emissions, to be energy independent, to ensure that the materials are really local and sustainable. Do not do anything outrageous that, when you see it, looks great for photography but is not sensible.

Construction is one of the sectors that pollutes the most.

– Construction, yes, and transportation. So if we choose materials that are 10,000 kilometers away, we have to bring them for the work. That is why local materials must be used to reduce the impact of transport.

–And intelligent buildings?

They will get smarter and smarter. For example, there are already glasses that darken depending on solar radiation, measure the CO2 inside office spaces and have facial recognition. If you always sit in one place, it knows that you are you and your temperature preference, while also adapting it to the one next to you who prefers two degrees or so.

–In Spain, is it possible to apply this technology with data protection laws?

–As much as we have data protection for identity, the data is public, we are registered everywhere. Google already gives you the ad of the similar thing that you bought the previous time. The question is to ensure that these data have a useful purpose and that there is no fraudulent use.

–He has also designed several hospitals. What does an airport hospital and a hospital airport have?

-They have the same complexity. Hospitals are very unhuman buildings, inhospitable. Unlike airports, no one wants to go to a hospital on their own. We thought: why don’t we make hospitals that treat patients as well as we now treat passengers at airports? That was the first motivation. How? Making buildings human, making orientation intuitive, with the proper use of natural light, color and acoustics, generating volumes and spaces connected to the outside. The same values ​​that we use in an airport, taken with another scale.

–Of all your projects, which one would you choose?

-The next.