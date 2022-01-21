An official statement was released today to announce that Be Comics 2022the most important event dedicated to pop culture and geek entertainment in the whole of Veneto, will finally be back live in Fiera di Padova, and has now opened the pre-sale of tickets.

Be Comics! is the festival dedicated to the world of comics, publishing, video games and geek entertainment. The 2022 edition, the first organized by Fandango Club Creators, collects the legacy of the past and expands it towards new borders, for a three days full of surprises able to satisfy any enthusiast. In the official press release you can read:

Veneto has always been defined as the Gateway to the East, a window overlooking the Asian world that still maintains a special relationship with the region thanks to the ties it has managed to trace over the centuries to the East of the Mediterranean. For this reason, the theme chosen for the 2022 edition is Journey to the East, as confirmed by Fabrizio Savorani, Head of Content of Fandango Club. The three days will be full of talks and shows that will animate the Main Stage, with presentations of editorial news directly from the authors, but also music, shows and above all cosplay. The heart of the fair is represented by the area dedicated to comics, where publishers of comics and fiction, genre and illustrated books will be present with their exhibition stands, bringing the most famous faces in the sector in direct contact with their passionate fans. . The culture of the image will also find space in the Artist Alley, an area dedicated to comics and manga themed exhibitions that will reserve great surprises for all lovers of the ninth art. Finally, video games certainly cannot be missing, to which a Gaming Area is reserved with consoles and game stations for all tastes with some of the most loved titles by players. Space also for competitions, protagonists of the Esportshow, an area dedicated to competitive gaming with tournaments and no holds barred challenges.

The appointment is from 18 to 20 March 2022 in the large Pavilion 7 of the Padua exhibition center and in the surrounding areas and will be open all three days from 10.00 to 20.00. Tickets for the Be Comics 2022 can be purchased on becomics.it.