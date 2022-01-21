By Layli Foroudi

PARIS (Reuters) – The Comédie Française reopened its doors months ago following the lifting of restrictions against Covid-19, but stage director Florence Passy has yet to see her troupe of actors perform in public since then because she refuses to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Founded in 1680 and claiming the title of oldest active theater in the world, the house of Paris resumed work last June.

“I work on a project for…months and then I can’t see the end result,” said Passy. “It’s frustrating, but I accept it.”

Under government rules to contain Covid-19 infections, she must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to join the theater audience, and the test option will soon be withdrawn. She is also not allowed to enter bars and cafes.

Passy, ​​55, and her children are immunized against tetanus, polio and yellow fever.

But she says she resists receiving the Covid-19 vaccine for a number of reasons, including conflicting messages from the government she doesn’t fully trust and the role of money in vaccination campaigns.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s determination to – as he memorably put it this month – “annoy” unvaccinated French people by making their lives difficult has only strengthened his position.

“I don’t know what got into him,” Passy said. “I shouldn’t be considered a non-citizen because I chose not to do what he says.”

In Western Europe, governments have increasingly resorted to measures such as a mix of mandates, incentives and sanctions to increase the vaccination rate.

It worked in France, where 90% of those eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine were immunized.

