Luka Dončić breaks the 10,000 NBA point mark. The event itself has no outstanding value in the statistics-obsessed world of US sports. What matters is the speed at which he got there.

EA season with 30 teams, each with 82 matches, can only be completed compactly by those who go against the impulse of millions to treat themselves to a few contemplative last days in the old year. In the NBA, the marketing campaign 'The Game as a Gift' was created to sell expensive tickets for fixtures on Christmas Day.

But rarely do these games make eyes light up like the Dallas Mavericks' appearance at the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. Luka Dončić, by far her best man, had brought countless small and large presents. None as spectacular as the throw shortly before the end of the first quarter, when the 24-year-old Slovenian casually sank the ball into the basket from eleven meters.