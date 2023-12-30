The British Tom Wilkinson, whose presence reinforced the casts of more than 130 films and television series, died this Saturday at the age of 75, as announced by his family. After graduating from the Royal School of Dramatic Arts in London and accumulating supporting roles in film and television, his rise to fame came in 1997, when he participated in the ensemble cast of a low-budget film filmed in his native Yorkshire. The Full Monty It became a mass phenomenon and earned him a BAFTA, the British Film Academy Award, for best supporting actor.

That increased his cache and earned him roles in larger films, on both sides of the Atlantic. The following year, 1998, she appeared in Shakespeare in love, a role that earned him a new BAFTA nomination for best supporting role. In 2002, his portrayal of a father who must confront the turbulence resulting from a family misfortune in In the room, by Todd Field, earned him several awards at independent film festivals and an Oscar nomination for best actor. His second nomination came in 2007, playing a lawyer affected by a terrible revelation in Michael Claytonstarring George Clooney.

Wilkinson was, according to Encyclopaedia of British Film, “a star of great character, with a remarkable gift, one among many, to convey inner pain.” He was born in Leeds (England) and moved to Canada as a child. He directed a play for the first time at the age of 18.

He trained, the BBC recalls today, at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. In 1986, he landed his first major screen role in the miniseries First Among Equals, Based on the best-selling novel by Jeffrey Archer. He married actress Diana Hardcastle in 1998. They both played husband and wife in The Kennedys2011) and in the action film good people (2014). They had two daughters, Alice and Molly.

He was cast as a former factory foreman who joins his unemployed coworkers to put on a show. striptease in The Full Monty. “I was simultaneously offered the lead role in a television series and a possible role in a low-budget film,” she once said.. The low-budget film turned out to be the highest-grossing film to date in the United Kingdom and took his career to a new level on both sides of the Atlantic. In 2005, Wilkinson was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the theatre.

