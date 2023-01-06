Basketball | Lauri Markkanen broke his career record points, also made NBA history

Lauri Markkanen forged his career point record early on Friday in the NBA game that ended Finland’s time.

The Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen scored a career point record in the NBA game that ended early on Friday. Markkanen scored no less than 49 points in the match against the Houston Rockets.

Markkanen led the Jazz to a handsome victory, 131–114, and at the same time broke his team’s five-game losing streak.

In the game played in Houston, Markkanen scored more than 30 points for the fourth time in his last eight games. Markkanen’s previous record for points was 38, which also happened this season.

Utah Jazz says on Twitter that Markkanen is the first player in NBA history to make at least 12 free throws in three consecutive games without missing any of them.

Finn was the match’s top scorer with a clear difference to the other players. At Utah, in addition to Markkanen, three players reached double figures, and none of them scored even 20 points.

The second most points in the match was scored by Houston’s 30 points Jalen Green. In addition, two other players from Houston’s ranks crossed the 20-point mark.

Markkanen the wild performance was noted widely in the world.

Journalist for The Athletic, who follows the Utah Jazz Tony Jones wrote while the match was still in progress that Markkanen “eats flames from his rear”

There were plenty of other astonishers on Twitter.

“HOW?” asked a Twitter user confused by Markkanen’s performance.

“Lauri Markkanen a real superstar,” commented another.

“I’ve always secretly liked Lauri Markkase”, the third stated.

“Lauri Markkanen DID WHAT?” continued the wondering comments.

Markkanen a strong performance should also raise the stakes in terms of the Finnish star getting to participate in the NBA’s All Stars match. Anyway, he has been in a wild attack in his last matches.

The averages in the last six games are 33.8 points and 10.5 rebounds. The shooting percentage in game situations has also been over 50. Only the three-point shots have failed in the midst of a great mood: only 35.5 percent of the attempts have sunk, while Markkanen’s success rate for the entire season is 42.1.

In February, the fans participate in the selection of the starting lineups for the all-star game, which will be played on Markkanen’s home field in Salt Lake City, through public voting.

On Thursday, the NBA announced the first interim results of the voting.

Markkanen, who is a candidate for the Western Conference team, had received 466,988 votes according to Thursday’s results announcement. Because the Jazz’s Finnish star is seventh among frontcourt players (wingers and centers) in the West. At the top is the star of the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron Jameswhich has over 3.1 million votes.