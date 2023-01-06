“Now the Russians want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the Donbass for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilize closer to our positions”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the usual evening speech, according to reports from Ukrainska Pravda. “Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses the lull in the war to continue the war with renewed vigor,” Zelensky added, referring to the Kremlin’s announcement of a lull along the entire front line from 12 noon on January 6 to midnight on January 7, coinciding with the celebrations of the Vigil and Christmas for the Orthodox.

Putin and the fake truce, Zelensky's no

Anna Zafesova 06 January 2023