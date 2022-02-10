Friday, February 11, 2022
Basketball In the ESPN NBA, the giant trade, the Nets and 76ers exchanged star players

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in World
James Harden travels to the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn Nets in a five-player deal.

In the NBA Basketball League there has been a rather shocking player deal before the league transfer time expires. ESPN reports on Thursday, citing sources, that the Brooklyn Nets will give up James Hardenista and Paul Millsapista and receives Philadelphia from the 76ers in return Ben Simmonsin mixed Seth Curryn, Andre Drummondin and two upcoming booking rounds for the NBA draft.

The main actors in the trade are defender Harden and defender / winger Simmons, who are the league’s elite players and have also been dissatisfied with their clubs. Simmons has already requested a transfer at the end of last season and has not played at all this season.

Harden, who once won the MVP stand for the league’s best player, has also asked for a transfer, according to ESPN sources.

