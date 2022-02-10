United States.- One of the most popular foreign tourist destinations is located on the northern border of Mexico, so with the opening of borders last November 2021, we share the Five places in the United States to visit during Easter and so enjoy your vacation.

The United States is one of the favorite places of Mexicans for tourism or shopping, however there are cities or states that it is impossible not to visit due to its great attractions of beach or urban that make them the best destinations in the country.

For this reason, we share with you the best places to visit this Easter vacation and where you can have fun until you get rid of the stress of the work and school routine to recharge your batteries.

What to visit in Miami, Florida?

The beaches of Miami are the perfect place to spend Easter under the rays of the sun and the white sand, like the one found in South Beach, the most famous and beautiful beach in the city, where the Art Decó District is famous. for its more than 100 buildings designed with colorful and geometric elements, you must also go to Ocean Drive where there are usually celebrities driving around in their classic cars.

Miami, Florida offers some dazzling beaches. Photo: VisitTheUsa

Among the places you must visit is the Latin neighborhood Little Havana where the iconic Domino Park and Calle Ocho set in Cuba are located; Get to know the Freedom Tower, the most representative building in the city that is now a museum of contemporary art.

And if you want to visit a pool, then go to the most famous in the United States, it is known as the Venetian Pool and has waterfalls and caves, if you want something more natural then go to the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, a place with more than 33 hectares of gardens with trees and flowers from all over the world.

What to visit in Orlando, Florida?

And if you’re already in Florida, then you shouldn’t miss out on the opportunity to visit the capital of theme parks. Orlando has many parks that you can enjoy and let yourself be carried away by the magic of its movies, whether it is those created by Walt Disney Orlando or Universal Orlando, the important thing is that you let yourself be captured by them.

Walt Disney Orlando has 4 different parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. In addition to Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, two water parks; while Universal Orlando is divided into Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando offers a magical world of wonder. Photo: VisitTheUsa

Although if you want something more than theme parks, then visit Downtown, as well as the Church Street District where you can enjoy cinemas, bars and shops, as well as eat in the well-known food trucks and get to know a little about its typical dishes.

If you want something different, then go to the Mills 50 district where you will find a community that promotes art and creativity, so if you like street art you can not stop knowing it and trying Vietnamese food.

In the center of the city of Orlando you can find Lake Eola Park, where you can take a break from urbanity and get some fresh air in front of a gigantic lake, as well as prepare a picnic and take a boat ride.

Don’t forget that Orlando also has beautiful beaches to enjoy, as well as natural spaces such as the Ocala National Forest, the largest forest in Florida where you can go hiking, horseback riding, among others.

What to visit in San Diego, California?

Being in the border area with Mexico, it is one of the most visited cities, so an unmissable place is the Coronado Island viewpoint that allows you to enjoy San Diego Bay.

It is important to cross the Coronado Bridge and enjoy the landscape offered by Coronado Island and the city; although if you are already in the county, then visit the San Diego Zoo, known as the main tourist attraction in the city, it is located in Balboa Park and has more than 4 thousand animals of some 800 different species.

Visitors to San Diego can spend weeks in Balboa Park. Photo: VisitTheUsa

If you are already at the zoo then visit Balboa Park, it has large gardens, museums, theaters and restaurants, as well as areas to practice any type of sport.

Although if you are one of those who cannot stop visiting the beach during Easter, then visit the Jolla Cave, there you can practice sea sports such as surfing and swimming, as well as underwater activities; if you want something more relaxing then just sunbathe on the sand or take photos with the walruses.

And if you want a theme park then go to Sea World, a place full of exhibitions and animal-themed shows that allow you to get closer to the marine world, it has more than 20 thousand animals among which is a whale; something different? Go to Legoland California, it is a Lego theme park where there are interactive exhibits, it is divided into 9 sections.

What to visit in Arizona?

If you go to this state you cannot miss the Grand Canyon National Park where you can camp and do various types of hiking activities, enjoy the beautiful views from its viewpoints or do water activities in the Colorado River.

Another must-see is the Antelope Canyon, which is divided into two different canyons with a beautiful landscape, you can also visit Lake Powell or the famous Horseshoe Bend

In the Grand Canyon National Park you can do various types of hiking activities. Photo: VisitTheUsa

Almost bordering Utah, you can find the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument where you will find bright colors and interesting shapes on narrow walls; and if you saw Forrest Gump then you must visit Monument Valley, it has appeared in many movies and is listed as a Navajo Nation Tribal Park.

Meet the Petrified Forest National Park is located on Route 66 and is a natural beauty known for hosting the largest amount of petrified wood; while in Phoenix you can walk around Downtown and admire the street art or visit the Museum of Instruments, the Arizona Capitol or the Desert Botanical Garden.

What to visit in New York?

Millions of people have dreamed of getting to know New York after appearing in countless movies, so if you visit it then you should explore Central Park, known as the lung of the city, as well as the Statue of Liberty, which you can climb for a fee. a fee.

New York overflows with diversity and excitement in its iconic attractions. Photo: VisitTheUsa

Times Square is a place that you cannot miss, it is a very important commercial area and in which you will find bright advertising as well as places of entertainment.

Enjoy views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Empire State Building, The Edge, Top of The Rock, and One World Observatory or shop at Rockefeller Center or Fifth Avenue

See a Broadway musical and visit museums in New York such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the American Museum of Natural History, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the 9/ 11Museum.

