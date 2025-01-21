In sports, where every detail counts, understanding metabolism is essential to optimize physical performance and general health. A key concept in this area is the Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), which measures the amount of energy the body needs to maintain its vital functions at rest. This indicator is not only relevant for athletes, but also for anyone interested in understanding how their body uses energy. In the sports context, the BMR is a fundamental tool to personalize nutritional and training strategies, and to prevent problems related to energy deficits.

What is Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)?

The Basal Metabolic Rate is the minimum amount of calories the body needs to perform basic functions such as breathing, pumping blood, maintaining body temperature, digesting food and repairing tissues. It represents between 60% and 75% of total daily energy expenditure, depending on factors such as level of physical activity, age and body composition.

In simple terms, BMR is the energetic cost of staying alive in a state of absolute rest. For athletes, this indicator is especially relevant, since their total caloric expenditure can be significantly higher due to the high intensity of their training and competitions. A high BMR may indicate greater metabolic capacity, but also implies the need for adequate caloric intake to avoid deficits that could affect performance or health.

Factors affecting BMR

BMR varies widely among people due to a combination of genetic, physiological, and environmental factors.









1. Body composition. The amount of lean mass (muscle) in the body is one of the main determinants of BMR. Muscle tissue consumes more energy at rest than fat tissue, so athletes with greater muscle mass typically have a higher BMR.

2. Age. As a person ages, their BMR tends to decrease due to loss of muscle mass and hormonal changes. This means that younger athletes typically have higher energy needs compared to their older counterparts.

3. Sex. Men, on average, have a higher BMR than women due to a higher proportion of muscle mass and lower body fat percentage. However, individual differences are more significant. than gender differences in many cases.

4. Genetics. Some people have a naturally faster metabolism, which translates to a higher BMR. This can be an advantage in certain sports, but it also implies higher caloric requirements.

5. Health status and hormones. Medical conditions, such as hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, can significantly affect BMR. In addition, chronic stress and hormonal levels also influence basal metabolism.

Importance of BMR in sports

In the sports field, the BMR is a fundamental tool to plan diet and training effectively.

1. Personalized nutrition. Knowing the BMR allows sports nutritionists to calculate athletes’ daily caloric needs accurately. These needs are determined by adding the BMR to the energy expenditure due to physical activity and the thermic effect of food (the calories burned during digestion).

For example, a marathon runner with a high BMR and an intense training regimen will need to consume many more calories than a sedentary person with an average BMR. Without this understanding, nutritional plans may be insufficient or excessive, negatively affecting performance and health.

2. Prevention of energy deficits. Knowledge of BMR is also key to avoiding energy deficits, which can be especially problematic in high-intensity sports or where body weight is a critical factor.

A prolonged energy deficit can lead to:

• Chronic fatigue.

• Loss of muscle mass.

• Hormonal problems (especially in women, such as amenorrhea).

• Increased risk of injuries.

• Reduced athletic performance.

3. Recovery and performance. The BMR also plays a crucial role in recovery after training or competitions. After intense physical exertion, the body needs energy not only to replenish glycogen stores, but also to repair damaged tissues and adapt to training loads.

If caloric intake does not cover the BMR and additional expenditure, athletes may experience delayed recovery and an increased risk of overtraining.

How to measure BMR

There are several ways to estimate or measure BMR, ranging from simple methods to advanced technologies.

1. Mathematical formulas

The most common formulas to calculate the BMR are:

• Harris-Benedict: This formula uses weight, height, age, and sex to estimate BMR. Although widely used, it tends to be less accurate for people with atypical body composition, such as athletes.

• Mifflin-St Jeor: Considered more accurate, this formula is also based on factors such as gender, weight, height and age.

2. Indirect calorimetry

This method, used in laboratories, measures the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide to calculate energy expenditure at rest. It is the gold standard for measuring BMR, but its access may be limited due to high costs.

3. Portable devices

Today, there are devices that estimate BMR based on biometric data such as heart rate and body composition. Although less precise than indirect calorimetry, they are practical and accessible.

BMR in different sports disciplines

The BMR plays a different role depending on the sport and the athlete’s goals.

1. Endurance sports

In sports such as athletics, cycling or triathlon, where energy expenditure is extremely high, a high BMR implies a greater caloric need. Ensuring sufficient intake is essential to maintain performance and avoid burnout.

2. Strength sports

Athletes such as weightlifters or bodybuilders, who are looking to maximize muscle mass, must consume more calories than their BMR to promote muscle growth, especially during hypertrophy phases.

3. Weight category sports

In disciplines such as boxing or judo, knowing the BMR helps athletes adjust their diet to safely lose weight before a competition, avoiding extreme deficits that could compromise their performance.

The role of BMR in long-term health

In addition to its impact on athletic performance, BMR is key to long-term health. An insufficiently attended basal metabolism can contribute to problems such as:

• Loss of bone density.

• Hormonal alterations.

• Increased risk of injuries.

• Decrease in sports longevity.

Therefore, coaches and nutritionists must prioritize education about BMR and its relevance in the lives of athletes, both inside and outside of competition.

The Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) is an essential concept for understanding how the body uses energy and how this energy can be optimized for sports performance. Beyond being a simple number, the BMR is a powerful tool that, when used correctly, can make the difference between success and failure in sport.

By integrating BMR into training and nutrition strategies, athletes can not only improve their performance, but also protect their health and longevity. In a world where detail makes the difference, knowing and applying the BMR is essential to reach your maximum potential.