If your computer is over 4 years with you, it is likely to cost you more than you think. Clinging to an old team can affect your productivity, security and even your pocket. While your 2019 computer struggles to open a PDF, computers with artificial intelligence (AIPC) are already solving tasks before you finish thinking them. Why continue fighting with a computer that barely survives the present, when there are already equipment designed to anticipate the future and your needs?

Most change our cell phone every two or three years – yes, the Galaxy S22 is already Vintage-, But, for some reason, we treat our computer as if it were immortal. The result? We ended up courageous because Chrome takes five minutes to open. In fact, 67% of users with more than 4 years equipment loses 22 minutes a day in waiting, reset and failures. In a year, it’s 92 hours – 11 business days! -. I don’t know, but I would prefer a vacation to be waiting.

I know that you probably have a lot of love of your compu Viejita and surely she has been a great companion, but you should know when it is time to give her a decent retirement.

If you give you time to prepare a Capuchino while waiting for any program to open.

If you have a battery that no longer lasts an hour without charger.

If you freeze or turn off without warning.

If it is not compatible with the latest updates of software or security.

If you make more noise than a blender when you use it.

Newsflash! Your computer has already passed your Refresh Cycle, That is, the time after which it is recommended to replace it. Changing your computer every four years is not a whim, but a Hack of productivity, savings and cybersecurity. Here I give you five reasons to consider it.

Reason 1: Your computer ages, even if you don’t always notice

The degradation of software It is imminent. Components such as hard drive, battery, fans and food sources have a limited life cycle. After years of use, its efficiency reduces and increases the risk of starting to fail. For example, lithium batteries – used by most personal computers – loses 20 to 30% of their capacity after three years of use.

The apps that you used in 2020 today demand twice the resources. It is not that your computer does not work anymore, it is that the world already requires twice: the videos in 4K consume 400% plus battery, and even WhatsApp Web needs 2 GB of memory only for the Emojis.

Reason 2: What you lose without realizing

A slow computer is not only frustrating, it also affects your productivity and your time. How long does it take to wait for the system to start, to close and reopen Chrome because it was locked, or to see how a video call is frozen just when you have to speak? It is not only a matter of speed, but to make the most of your time and resources.

For example, my new best friend – my AIPC – automatically prioritizes the applications I use the most and even predicts when I will need certain files. You don’t know how long he has saved me!

Reason 3: The cheap is expensive

Keep using an old computer looks like savings, but you can really cost you more than you imagine. Among repairs, battery that lasts anything and eternal waiting times, the expense accumulates. A slow team means losing work hours a year, and if the hard drive suddenly fails, recovering the information can cost you thousands of pesos – if you can. In addition, an old computer consumes more energy and can make your light receipt go up without you realizing. It is like having an old car that spends more time in the workshop than on the road: in the end, you end up spending more in patches than on buying something better.

Old computersKypros/Getty Images

Reason 4: The door of your digital security is ajar

An old computer is like leaving the door of your house open with a poster of “pass hackersthere are juicy data. ” Windows 11 no longer supports processors prior to 2018. Do you really want to risk photos, passwords or information for clinging to a Windows that neither Bill Gates already uses?

59% of the devices committed in cyber attacks software obsolete. Without security updates, your computer is the target Perfect for hackers and malware. It is as if you continue using the same password for everything from the PREPA, only this time, instead of losing your Facebook account, you could lose your bank information.

Imagine a computer that automatically adjusts its performance when you open teams + chrome + excel, or that silence intrusive notifications during your meetings. AIPC do this today, not in 2030.

Reason 5: Stress, a silent enemy

The stress caused by technological problems is real. Even if you do not believe it, battle with your computer daily, see how a tab is frozen just when you are going to send a file or that is locked in full video call can raise your cortisol levels, the stress hormone. Constant interruptions can reduce productivity up to 40% and, so that you know, anxiety and frustration are a significant source of stress, especially in the work environment.

Bonus Eco-Friendly: The planet will thank you

You may think that renewing every 4 years seems anti -economic, but:

A 2019 laptop consumes 60% more energy than one of 2024, due to improvements in the most efficient processors, screens and batteries.

New computers are designed with more sustainable and efficient materials, including their brain: the processor.

Theate computers have a shorter useful life and need more repairs, generating a more frequent resources consumption cycle.

Recycling your old team prevents 2 kg of plastic and toxic metals from finishing in rivers or garbage dumps.

Is it mandatory to change it at 4 years?

If you want to have peace, I advise you. If your computer meets your current needs, you can extend your life with maintenance (physical cleaning, system reinstatement, updates of hardware). However, for professional or demanding uses (programming, design, engineering, gaming)the four -year cycle is a good balance between performance, safety and costs.

What can you do with your old -fashioned computer?

That your computer no longer runs Fortnite It does not mean that I must end in a Ghana dump. Give it a second useful life – and until third – with these ideas:

Don it. In Mexico, 70% of public and rural schools do not have enough computers. Some NGOs repair Compus Viejitas and then send them to communities without access to technology.

Become a technological Frankenstein: use it to print and save documents, photos and music.

A Reddit user used a 2012 MacBook as a LED light controller for his room. Epic Win!

If it is no longer suitable for heavy tasks, use it for navigation websocial networks or simple jobs, but do not risk your personal information. Moreover, you can even give it to your grandfather so that I finally start writing that book that has been in mind for years.

The fight against your computers of yesteryear is not necessary. If you are going to renew, consider an AIPC: they are not the future, they are the present. They are teams that not only solve problems, but adapt to how you live, work or create. You don’t have to keep dragging a team that is no longer up to it. Do not let your productivity and tranquility get trapped in a device that no longer does the best of itself. It is time to advance and take advantage of what today’s technology has to offer.