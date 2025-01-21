The billionaire Elon Musk is once again at the center of controversy for the peculiar salute he gave this Monday on the stage of the Capital One pavilion in Washington, at the event after Donald Trump’s inauguration, a gesture that his critics compare to the Nazi salute.

“Thank you, thank you for making this happen,” Musk told the audience, while hitting his chest at the level of his heart and quickly raised his right arm in a brusque gesture, which may seem like the classic fascist salute.

After making that greeting, raised great applause from the audienceMusk continued his speech, thanking the Trump voters present in the pavilion: “Thanks to you, the future of civilization is assured. Thanks to you.”

That greeting has cost him numerous criticisms on social networks, including those of members of the Democratic Partylike Congressman Jerry Nadler, who has attacked Musk on his social network “It has no place in our society and belongs to the darkest chapters in human history. I urge all my colleagues to join together to condemn this hateful gesture for what it is: anti-Semitism,” he wrote. Nadler in a message on X.

However, Musk’s defenders reject that it was a fascist greeting and indicate that it was a gesture to reflect that his heart was with the public. In fact, that is what the founder of Tesla himself says during his speech on stage. “My heart is with you!” Musk proclaims just after performing the salute, in which he previously hits his chest at the level of his heart.

“Thanks to you we are going to have safe cities, finally safe cities, secure borders, sensible spendingbasic things. And we are going to take DOGE (a cryptocurrency) to Mars,” Musk also announces during that passionate speech before a dedicated audience.