The long-awaited patch 7 of Baldurs Gate 3 It arrived a few days ago, bringing with it the Mod Managerwhich is the official tool published by Larian through which players can easily download and install mods created by the community. Well, it has been a success, so much so that they have been Over 1 million mods installed in less than 24 hours since publication and the numbers are continuing to rise at a dizzying rate.
The data comes directly from Sven Vincke, the boss of Larian Studios, with a message on X that reads: “Modding is very widespread: we’ve had over 1 million mods installed in less than 24 hours.”
And the numbers keep rising
A few hours after Vincke’s post, at 1:22 PM today, Scott Reismanis, the founder of ModDB and mod.io, added that the overall installed mod count has now exceeded 3 millionwith numbers we expect to continue to rise over the rest of the weekend.
This is just the beginning, as Larian Studios plans to add the Mod support also for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Baldur’s Gate 3, which is a rarity and a very welcome move. In addition to official mod support, Patch 7 also added new endings, improved split-screen multiplayer, and included over 1,000 bug fixes, crashes, and other nasties.
#Baldurs #Gate #players #installed #million #mods #hours #patch
Leave a Reply