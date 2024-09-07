The long-awaited patch 7 of Baldurs Gate 3 It arrived a few days ago, bringing with it the Mod Managerwhich is the official tool published by Larian through which players can easily download and install mods created by the community. Well, it has been a success, so much so that they have been Over 1 million mods installed in less than 24 hours since publication and the numbers are continuing to rise at a dizzying rate.

The data comes directly from Sven Vincke, the boss of Larian Studios, with a message on X that reads: “Modding is very widespread: we’ve had over 1 million mods installed in less than 24 hours.”