At just 19 years old, Mateo Chavez had earned the trust of Fernando Gago to occupy the left side of the Chivas de Guadalajara; However, in the last two games against Americathe red and white youth squad was completely erased.
This decision surprised fans of the Chivaswho immediately began to wonder why he was discarded by the Argentine coach, since he had been one of the important names in the first 10 days of the Liga MX.
The version immediately began to circulate that Mateo had committed indiscipline, something that gained greater strength after a revelation by the commentator in Claro Sports, José María Garridowho explained what the left-handed back did.
According to the communicator, the reason why Mateo Chavez He stayed on the substitute bench for the return of Concacaf and the league match vs. Americait was for having arrived late to a tactical talk Fernando Gago.
“There was a technical talk where Gago was going to give some instructions and announce the lineup (…) It turns out that Mateo Chávez arrived 20 minutes late for the technical talk, for that reason the coach decided to brush him off”
– José María Garrido, Claro Sports
In this way it could be confirmed that the situation with Mateo Chavez It was due to an extra-field issue, since he had played all the games in the league, and even played the full match of the first leg vs. America.
Previously, Fernando Gago had come out to show his face Mateo Chavez, to whom he emphasized confidence and highlighted the importance of supporting young players; However, already in the victory over Cougarsthe youth had started on the bench and there was a lot of talk about whether his mistakes had been the determining factor.
Mateo Chavez He has only played 13 games with the Chivas first team, in which he has accumulated three yellow cards in a total of 922 playing minutes, between Liga MX and Concacaf.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#reason #Mateo #Chávez #minutes #América #games
Leave a Reply