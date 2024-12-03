Bartholinitis owes its name to the bartholinitis glands, two glands that are located on each side of the vagina, between the hymen and the vaginal lips. Their function is to distribute vaginal fluid, which serves as a lubricant. When they swell they cause bartholinitis. The affected area becomes red and sometimes the fluid that has settled inside the bartholin’s cyst becomes infected and creates a bartholin’s abscess, a rare condition. Women are exposed to bartholinitis until they reach menopause.

Causes of bartholinitis

Infection usually due to Escherichia coli, staphylococcus and streptococcus

Bartholinitis is caused by a bacterial infection, usually Escherichia coli, staphylococcus and streptococcus, in the vaginal area. The swelling usually closes one or both bartholin glands and this means that vaginal fluid cannot circulate freely. If it continues for a while it can give way to a bartholin abscess, due to the vaginal fluid that pools without coming out.

Vaginal infection can be caused by different reasons:

– Sexually transmitted disease.

– Bartholin’s cyst that is created when vaginal fluid cannot circulate.

– Clothing that squeezes the affected area and encourages infection.

Symptoms of bartholinitis

There are not always clear symptoms

Bartholinitis patients do not have to have symptoms. The cyst is, in short, a swelling but it does not necessarily cause pain, so it can go unnoticed. Sometimes it grows and the lump that appears makes it possible to detect the problem. When it causes pain it can make tasks as simple as walking or sitting in a chair difficult. The clearest symptoms, but not always present, are fever and a general feeling of discomfort.

Diagnosis of bartholinitis

Analysis of the area

The doctor performs an examination of the affected area and may detect redness and swelling. He will order some tests from the laboratory to see if there is infection.

Bartholinitis treatment and medication

Antibiotics and home remedies

To alleviate the pain there are some home remedies such as applying fats with not very hot water. To treat the infection, the doctor will prescribe antibiotics. In more serious cases, the doctor may use a small cut to release the fluid.

Prevention of bartholinitis

Take care of hygiene

There is no way to 100% avoid bartholinitis, to which all women are exposed, with greater risk as they age until they reach menopause. But there are some interesting tips. It is important to have adequate hygiene habits and dress in comfortable clothing, preventing it from squeezing the vaginal area.