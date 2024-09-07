The final race of the Ultimate Cup GTS Trophy at Mugello was dominated by the Ferraris of SR&R and Racing Spirit of Leman.

The starting grid is missing several crews: for example, Collard’s RS 01 and Morihain’s Corvette, Walker’s Ferrari, meaning that in total only eight cars out of fourteen are at the start.

Lourenço Monteiro’s Ferrari starts in “Pole” and at the start the roll call is made. Green light and SR&R driver in the lead with César Vandewoestyne second and Rigaud’s Porsche third after an excellent start.

Monteiro flies and takes a five-second lead over the Porsche, Rigaud still third followed by Lacore – author of an excellent start – Michellier, Hernandez, Bourguignon.

Lacore is on the ball and gets on Rigaud’s exhausts and passes third, but at San Donato he continues to push and even overtakes Vandewoestyne.

Ferrari 488 Challenge, Racing Spirit of Leman Photo by: Stefano Reali

The fastest lap was by Monteiro in 1’56″712, who pushed on, lowering his record to 1’55″798, extending his lead to twelve seconds.

Rigaud’s Porsche and Hernandez’s Lamborghini are fighting side by side, with the latter managing to get past on the sixth lap.

At half-way point, Monteiro’s lead increases to 14″8. Excellent pace by Hernandez with his Lamborghini that reaches Lacore’s Ferrari, while Michellier’s Ferrari gets into a fight with the two Porsches of Rigaud and Vandewoestyne; the latter spins at Correntaio and restarts.

Michellier’s lunge overtakes Rigaud’s Porsche to move up to fourth overall and third in class. Fastest lap by Lacore on the final pass in 1’55”760.

Monteiro dominates the race, winning under the checkered flag by five seconds over the excellent Lacore, third Hernandez on Lamborghini and fourth the other Ferrari of Michellier.