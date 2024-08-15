Bachelorette Party: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Thursday 15 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2 Addio al nubilato, an Italian film from 2021 directed by Francesco Apolloni, will be broadcast. The film, based on the homonymous theatrical show by Apolloni himself, stars Laura Chiatti, Antonia Liskova, Chiara Francini and Jun Ichikawa. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Linda, Eleonora, Vanessa and Akiko, friends since high school, meet up to celebrate the hen party of their friend, Chiara. The bride, however, does not show up at the place of the appointment, leaving instead clues that lead the four friends around the city on a treasure hunt. At the end of an exciting adventure, the 4 friends meet up in the cemetery where they used to go when they were young and there they discover the grave of Chiara, who died 2 months earlier from a tumor the day after the marriage proposal. Thus they discover that the hen party was all an excuse to reunite the friends that Chiara had organized before dying.

Bachelorette Party: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Bachelorette Party, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Laura Chiatti: Linda

Antonia Liskova: Eleanor

Chiara Francini: Vanessa

Jun Ichikawa: Akiko

Antonia Fotaras: Clear

Adrian Gaeta: Ambrose

Loredana Bertè: herself

Insolia Thecla

Thierno Thiam

Fabrizio Nardi

Emma Matilda

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Nuovo Cinema Paradiso live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 15 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.