02/26/2025



Antony You can play the Real Betis – Real Madrid This Saturday at the Benito Villamarín Stadium from 18.30 after estimating the Discipline Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) the allegations presented by the Heliopolitan legal services and distorting the writing of the act of Alberola Rojas, where it justified the Direct red card that had shown the Brazilian in the Getafe lengthening – Betis.

The Brazilian was exercised this morning in the Villamarín With his teammates while in the city of Las Rozas this determination was taken, which was communicated to Betis before becoming public.

Antony worked with the group until the session concluded and then it was when Manuel Pellegrini and Alexis They approached the Brazilian to communicate that he could play against Madrid. The end gave a hug to the Verdiblanco Team Manager and was also congratulated by Bartra and Fernando, Pellegrini assistant.

AND Adrián He made the jocular comment of the day: “Don’t throw yourself again on the ground or I revive.”









With this good news, the Betic Group ended the session knowing that he could count on one of his best offensive stilets for Saturday’s important duel against Madrid.