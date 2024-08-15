New Cinema Paradiso: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Thursday 15 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1, Nuovo Cinema Paradiso will be broadcast, a 1988 film written, directed and created by Giuseppe Tornatore. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In 1988, Salvatore Di Vita is an established film director who has lived in Rome for about thirty years and has never wanted to return to Giancaldo, the Sicilian town where he is from, always leaving it to his mother to have to go and visit him. One evening, when he returns home, his partner tells him that she has learned, through a phone call from his mother, of the death of a certain Alfredo. Salvatore is very upset by the news and that night he cannot sleep and relives the memories of his youth.

In the post-war period, little Salvatore, known to all as Totò, lives in Giancaldo with his mother Maria and his sister Lia, hoping that his father, a soldier missing in Russia, has survived and will return home. Totò works as an altar boy for the parish priest Don Adelfio, manager of the local movie theater, Cinema Paradiso. Don Adelfio attends the preview screening of the films and orders the projectionist Alfredo to remove from them all the scenes in which the actors kiss. Salvatore, fascinated by the cinema, secretly attends the private screenings for the priest and tries in vain to steal the pieces of film cut by Alfredo.

The latter is an illiterate and grumpy but kind-hearted man, with whom Totò tries to befriend, despite the contrary opinion of his mother and Alfredo himself, who initially can’t stand the boy, telling him that he considers the job as a cameraman tiring and unsatisfying. When Totò and Alfredo take the elementary school leaving exam, they make an agreement: the boy will help Alfredo to take the test and in exchange the man will have to teach him how to project films.

New Cinema Paradiso: the cast

We have seen the plot of Nuovo Cinema Paradiso, but what is the complete cast of the film on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Philippe Noiret: Alfredo

Salvatore Cascio: Salvatore Di Vita as a child

Marco Leonardi: Salvatore Di Vita teenager

Jacques Perrin: Adult Savior of Life

Antonella Attili: Young Mary

Nino Terzo: Peppino’s father

Enzo Cannavale: Fat Spaccafico

Isa Danieli: Anna

Leo Gullotta: Ignatius

Pupella Maggio: Old Mary

Agnese Nano: Elena Mendola teenager

Leopoldo Trieste: Don Adelfio

Tano Cimarosa: blacksmith

Nicola Di Pinto: Village Idiot

Roberta Lena: Leah

Nellina Laganà: prostitute

Giuseppe Tornatore: projectionist

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Nuovo Cinema Paradiso live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 15 August 2024 – at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.