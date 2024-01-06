Britney Spears says she will never return to the music industry

American pop singer Britney Spears has denied reports that she is working on a new album and has also promised never to return to the music industry. The artist wrote about this on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

“I want you to know that most of the news is garbage! They say I'm approaching random people to record a new album… I'll never return to the music industry!” – she said.

According to the performer, she writes new songs only “for fun or by order.” Spears was outraged by the rumors in the media regarding her work and called them crazy.

