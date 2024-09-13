The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend could feature two different weather conditions on the two main days of the weekend, namely Saturday and Sunday. This, at least, as far as the risk of raincertainly not because of the temperatures or the wind speed on the street circuit of Baku, the capital of the transcontinental country between Europe and Asia.

In fact, according to the forecasts reported by accuweather.comthe day that could present the biggest question mark regarding precipitation will be tomorrow, Saturday. With a sky partly sunnythe probability remains low, however, at 25%. Completely different story for the race, with calmer conditions during the afternoon and with a risk of rain practically absentor at most equal to 1%.

The weather forecast