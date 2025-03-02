The television producer José Luis Moreno and his intimate examination Martin Czehmester declare on Monday after 10 am as investigated before the judge of the National Court that instructs the ‘Titella case’ for alleged crimes against the Public Treasury through the Youmore TV company.

The head of the Central Court of Instruction number 2 cited both investigated At the request of the State Advocacy and after a report by the National Fraud Research Office (ONIF) of the Tax Agency in which researchers detail the amounts that allegedly defrauded between 2017 and 2021 has been contributed to the cause.

Initially, the defense of Moreno and Czehmester requested the suspension of statements claiming that they had not received the aforementioned report. However, last week the instructor ruled out that request.

The aforementioned report indicates the “Existence of different tax fraud schemes in which they would be immersed” Both Moreno and his former intimate friend as well as Youmore TV, a society with a “very prominent role” in that “Fiscal Risk Operational”.

The ONIF argues that formally 98% of it belongs to Czehmester, whom he places as a “person of maximum confidence of Moreno”, also appearing as administrator. Regarding the television producer, the Tax Agency believes that “It would be the main recipient of funds coming” of society.

It was not “by mistake”

From that assumption, the ONIF asserts that the exercises in which The frauded quota exceeded 120,000 euros -The enforceable for there is a crime against the Public Treasury- were those of 2018, 2019 and 2020 in the case of Moreno and with respect to IRPF. In total, fraud would be above 981,000 euros.

The Department of the Tax Agency also states that Youore TV committed an alleged crime against the Public Treasury in 2019 and 2020 by stopping paying VAT and Corporation Tax. Fraud, in this case, It rises above 1,919,000 euros.

ONIF considers that “It is difficult to think that such acts were carried out by mistake, by recklessness, or for an incorrect interpretation of the norm.”. “On the contrary, the acts carried out consider that they had as one of their main purposes, precisely, to avoid paying the public estate the amounts that in each case would have corresponded,” he concludes.

It should be remembered that it will be the third time that Moreno declares as investigated in this case, in which he is accused of crimes of fraud, whitish, illicit association, falsification of documents, punishable insolvency and crimes against the public hacienda. The ventriloquist declared after being arrested in July 2021 and in September 2023, the latter voluntarily.