The tropical storm ileana It will make landfall today in the state of Baja California Sur and will continue to advance to Sinaloa and Sonora according to the Conagua.

This morning the tropical storm ileana It is located 155 kilometers southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur already 310 kilometers southwest of Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

It is expected that between 9:00 and 12:00 hours today, Friday, September 13, landfall in San José del Cabo from the municipality of Los Cabos in Baja California Sur.

The Conagua He stressed that the tropical storm Ileana will cause intense rains with torrential rainfall in Baja California Sur, rains very strong with intense periods in Sinaloa and Sonora, heavy rains with very heavy periods in Durango, as well as heavy rains in Nayarit and Chihuahua.

Waves of two to four meters in height and possible formation of waterspouts are expected on the coasts of Baja California Sur, and one to three meters in height on the coasts of SinaloaNayarit and Sonora will have waves of one to two meters high.

Conagua asks citizens to stay informed about Tropical Storm Ileana, as well as to follow the instructions of Civil Protection in each state.