The new year 2025 has started with price increases in various goods and services. And, as has become customary after the outbreak of the inflationary crisis in 2021one of these services is related to home telecommunications.

So, Movistar, Vodafone and Orangethe three large telephone operators that exist in Spain, increase on average the prices of their fiber and mobile rates up to 2.55 euroswhich means more than 30 euros per year, although depending on the company in question and the contracted package – more expensive if it includes television – the costs range between 10 cents and six euros per month.

But “not everything is bad news for the user, who has the opportunity to take advantage of the change to move to another company and cut back on their bills,” he says. Kelisto.es. The comparator specialized in savings has carried out a study that concludes that “a user of these operators with a basic rate who moved to the cheapest package on the market with both services would save up to 75.43%”, which It would mean reducing the bill up to 479.08 euros per year (39.92 euros per month), a figure that “would be even higher if I had a more expensive plan.”

In situations like these where there is a change in the conditions of the client’s contractthe Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) reminds users that “If you are not interested you can unsubscribe without penalty”.

In these specific cases, however, it would be possible to change companies without paying anything if you are a Movistar and Orange customer, while Only those who became customers from July 15, 2024 could use Vodafone.date on which the company stopped including the clause that it implemented in 2022 by which the client accepted the rate update every January based on the CPI.

“The safe bet seems to be the smaller companies and the second brands of the operators. Their strategy is different and They are lowering prices even further to attract or retain customers“explains the OCU.

Digi, the cheapest operator

In this way, according to the Kelisto study, which compares the cheapest fiber and mobile rates of the three companies with the cheapest offered by Digi, hiring the Smart rate from the Romanian operator for 13 euros per month (300 Mb + 15 GB) It means saving up to 75.43% on average (39.92 euros per month and 479.08 euros per year) compared to Movistar, Vodafone and Orange, who in their base rate offer double the speed and data (600 Mb and 30 GB).

But if the client of these plans did not want to give up their greater benefits, they would still have a 55.28% clipping margin (29.26 euros monthly and 351.08 annually).

However, the cut in the bill is also considerable switching to O2, Simyo and Lowi, the low-cost brands of Movistar, Orange and Vodafone, which with simpler offers allow on average a monthly savings of 15.26 euros per month28.69% less compared to the large telecos.





Tips to save on your fiber and mobile bill

-Know your needs: perform a speed test and review your invoice. When the time comes to find the best fiber optic and mobile offer you have to be very clear about what you need. Many consumers make the mistake of contracting the rate with more megabytes or gigabytes, believing that this way the internet will work better for them, but they are unaware that the more data they contract, the higher the price will be. To know, for example, what bandwidth you need, you can do a speed test with all the devices you usually use connected. Normally, 100 megabytes is enough, but everything will depend on the number of devices and the internet consumption of each home. On your mobile it is easier: on your bill you can review your historical consumption and check how much data you spend. Falling short may mean that your speed is reduced, that you are charged extra per mega or that you have to sign up for an additional gigabyte bonus, making your bill more expensive.

-Use a comparator. Once you know your connectivity needs, it’s time to start searching for the best offer. As it is very complicated to review each company’s offers one by one, there are instruments that make the task much easier, such as rate comparators.

-See if there is a commitment to permanence. There are offers that do not require the consumer to commit to permanence and others that require one year. We have to think carefully about what works best for us. As with any product, there is a maximum of 14 days to exercise your right of withdrawal and return the rate you contracted, but, from then on, you will have to maintain your offer for the time requested or pay a penalty for unsubscribing. in advance.

-Always keep an eye out for offers. As long as you do not have a permanence commitment with your company in force, it is interesting to check the market from time to time in case a firm has launched new promotions and offers us better conditions than ours. In these cases, you have to be very attentive because these offers are usually for a limited time.

-Beware of overly attractive promotions. It is not always advisable to contract a rate because they give away data or lower the price for a few months, especially if you are going to be left with a few gigabytes later or the quota is going to increase a lot later.

