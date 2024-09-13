F1 Azerbaijan, FP1 standings

Post Pilot Team Times and tires Detachments Turns 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:45.546 (S) 20 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:45.859 (S) +0.313 18 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:45.922 (S) +0.376 16 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 1:46.027 (S) +0.481 17 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:46.173 (S) +0.627 20 6 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 1:46.282 (S) +0.736 17 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:46.452 (S) +0.906 18 8 George Russell Mercedes 1:46.516 (S) +0.970 17 9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.608 (M) +1.062 11 10 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:46.687 (S) +1.141 22 11 Oliver Bearman HaasFerrari 1:46.973 (S) +1.427 22 12 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:47.135 (S) +1.589 19 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:47.184 (S) +1.638 15 14 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:47.640 (S) +2.094 17 15 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:47.708 (S) +2.162 20 16 Frank Colapinto Williams-Mercedes 1:47.901 (S) +2.355 12 17 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1:47.955 (S) +2.409 17 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:48.712 (M) +3.166 20 19 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:49.052 (S) +3.506 18 20 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 3

F1 Azerbaijanthe FP1 chronicle

The first round of free practice in Baku – predictably affected by several accidents and red flags, including the one that saw the Monza winner as the unlucky protagonist Charles Leclerc – saw Red Bull return to the lead of the group. The best time was in fact signed by Max Verstappenwho preceded his ‘historic’ rival by about three tenths, Lewis Hamilton.

The English Mercedes driver in turn detached by about half a tenth the other car from Miton Keynes, driven by a revived Sergio Perez. Fourth place for Lando Norris, with the first of the McLarens, ahead of the Ferrari of Sainz and the other papaya-colored car of Oscar Piastri. Completing the top-10 are Alonso, Russell, Leclerc (on medium tires and despite the accident) and Daniel Ricciardo.