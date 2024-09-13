F1 Azerbaijan, FP1 standings
|Post
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tires
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:45.546 (S)
|20
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:45.859 (S)
|+0.313
|18
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:45.922 (S)
|+0.376
|16
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:46.027 (S)
|+0.481
|17
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:46.173 (S)
|+0.627
|20
|6
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:46.282 (S)
|+0.736
|17
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:46.452 (S)
|+0.906
|18
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:46.516 (S)
|+0.970
|17
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:46.608 (M)
|+1.062
|11
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:46.687 (S)
|+1.141
|22
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|HaasFerrari
|1:46.973 (S)
|+1.427
|22
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|1:47.135 (S)
|+1.589
|19
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:47.184 (S)
|+1.638
|15
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:47.640 (S)
|+2.094
|17
|15
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:47.708 (S)
|+2.162
|20
|16
|Frank Colapinto
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:47.901 (S)
|+2.355
|12
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:47.955 (S)
|+2.409
|17
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:48.712 (M)
|+3.166
|20
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:49.052 (S)
|+3.506
|18
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|3
F1 Azerbaijanthe FP1 chronicle
The first round of free practice in Baku – predictably affected by several accidents and red flags, including the one that saw the Monza winner as the unlucky protagonist Charles Leclerc – saw Red Bull return to the lead of the group. The best time was in fact signed by Max Verstappenwho preceded his ‘historic’ rival by about three tenths, Lewis Hamilton.
The English Mercedes driver in turn detached by about half a tenth the other car from Miton Keynes, driven by a revived Sergio Perez. Fourth place for Lando Norris, with the first of the McLarens, ahead of the Ferrari of Sainz and the other papaya-colored car of Oscar Piastri. Completing the top-10 are Alonso, Russell, Leclerc (on medium tires and despite the accident) and Daniel Ricciardo.
