London (Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur coach Ange Postecoglou said he hopes Pape Matar Sar's injury is not too serious, after the midfielder left crying during a 3-1 win over Bournemouth, raising doubts about his readiness to participate with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations this month.

Tottenham narrowed the gap with the top four clubs in the English Premier League to one point, by defeating brilliant Bournemouth, but injuries at the London club did not stop.

While midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur's early recovery from injury was a welcome sight for Postecoglou, he hopes that Sarr (21 years old) will not be added to the team's injured list, which includes James Maddison, Christian Romero, Mickey, Van de Ven, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon.

Sarr scored in the Bournemouth match, alongside captain Son Heung-min and Richarlison.

“Pape felt pain in his hamstring muscles, and he is affected by it, because he wants to join his country's national team,” Postecoglou told reporters. “It's a big tournament for them. It's kind of the way our season has gone. Pape was good again at the start of the match, regardless.” About his goal, then he was injured. It is disappointing for him, but I hope that it will not be too serious, and that he can still participate with his country in the African Cup of Nations.

Sarr later said on his Instagram account, “Fear is greater than evil. I will see you at the African Cup of Nations.”

The African Cup of Nations will be held from January 13 to February 11 in Côte d'Ivoire.

Argentine substitute striker Alejo Velez, 20, also left Vitality Stadium injured. Postecoglou said he did not yet know the extent of the injury.

The Australian coach added, “Alejo was suffering from severe pain and we had already made our substitutions, so we were trying to convey the command to him to lie down so we could get him out, but this shows the character of the young player, because he knew that we had no more substitutions, and he just wanted to continue.” ».

In their next match, Tottenham will host Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.