Mystery resolved. The authorities of New Mexico (United States) have revealed the details of actor’s autopsies Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa and it turns out that the Interpreter later died That his wife.

As the portal collects TMZ.comthe authorities concluded that Betsy Arakawa died on February 11 And that the cause of his death was Hantavirus, a serious and rare disease that can be fatal.

For his part, Gene Hackman died on Tuesday, February 18. The autopsy revealed that the 95 -year -old actor had a history of cardiovascular disease, In addition to advanced Alzheimer’s.

Had suffered heart attacks and had high blood pressure. Although medical researchers did not use the words “heart attack” at their press conference this Friday, TMZ He points out that this was his main hypothesis, although the medical researcher in office, Heather Jarrell, said he could not say that this was the cause.

In fact, they added that Heart disease was the cause of death and that Alzheimer’s was a significant contributory factor to the death of the actor.

The sheriff in charge of the investigation revealed that Betsy Arakawa’s lifeless body He was at home for a week While Gene Hackman still lived, until his death a week later.

The researchers believe that the Alzheimer’s suffered by the actor I could have created confusionwhich could explain why he did not call the authorities after the death of his wife.

The authorities already revealed last week that the autopsy to both bodies gave negative in the Carbon monoxide test. The actor’s house was also thoroughly checked and significant leaks were ruled out. At first, police authorities also ruled out that death were related to some crime or crime by not appreciating indications.

Arakawa was found dead in the bathroom, with pills scattered on the countertop that, according to the coroner, “were thyroid medications that were being taken” by medical prescription. For its part, Hackman’s body It was found at the entrance of the house. One of the dogs that marriage took care of it also appeared dead.