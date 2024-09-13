Sony has updated yesterday’s blog post on the upcoming Welcome Hub to remove an image of a PS VR2 charging icon that caused speculation of a possible wireless model.

The Welcome Hub allows users to customize their own tab with various widgets, including the battery charge of accessories. However, the image used in the blog post included a controller, earbuds, and what looks like a PS VR2 headset.

But the PS VR2 is wired and doesn’t require a battery charge. So why was this icon included?

Now Sony has updated the blog post with a different Welcome Hub image that shows two controller icons and the earbuds.

The original image was shared on reddit and generated plenty of interest and speculation. Some players wondered if the headset icon actually referred to the PS VR2’s accompanying Sense controllers, but these already have a different icon.

Of course, some players are now speculating a wireless version of the PS VR2 could be in production, although considering Sony’s seeming lack of support for the peripheral since release, a brand new version of it does appear unlikely.

The PlayStation Blog images before and after the change | Image credit: Sony

Earlier this week Sony announced the PS5 Pro, along with its £700 price tag. There was little mention of PS VR2 in the presentation, but in a follow-up article from CNET Mark Cerny noted the console’s extra power will make higher resolution PS VR2 games possible. Further, a “tuning of Sony’s AI upscaling that will work with all VR games” will be implemented “eventually.”

Back in May, Eurogamer’s VR expert Ian Higton stated it’s “hard to stay excited about the PlayStation VR2 if even Astro Bot won’t wear one” and that the headset needs its own rescue mission.