Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy continued its efforts to prevent women from cancer, and held health awareness seminars to coincide with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month for this year. From Dr. Aisha Al Dhaheri, Head of the Health Promotion Department, and her colleague, Dr. Maryam Al Wahidi, Acting Director of the Community Health Department, at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, educational videos on social media pages that dealt with special episodes on the most important factors of disease and its symptoms, prevention methods and modern techniques in early detection, including examination Radiography.

In the same period, the Academy held a virtual dialogue session entitled “Breast Cancer… Its Causes, Symptoms, and How to Prevent It”, presented by Prof. Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, Consultant Oncology and Cancer, President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Associate Professor at the University of Sharjah, Director of Oncology and Cancer Services at Burjeel Holding Group, and Chairman of the Colorectal Cancer Committee in the Middle East and North Africa. And the participation of the CEO of the Academy S. B International Sumaya Bin Omar and a number of representatives of the Academy.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy also continued its strategy of creating pioneering opportunities that enhance the participation of women in the sports field, and highlight their role in various activities and events, by organizing friendly matches for basketball and volleyball teams to gain more contact and experience, raise the physical and skill level and enhance individual skills. And technical training for players, training in shooting and defense skills, intensifying team tactical exercises, and continuing to increase the rates of mental and health culture of players. Intensive training sessions for teams and regular exercises to develop physical abilities by learning new techniques and perfect skills to compete in the next season’s competitions were also provided with full readiness and readiness.

The most important participations made by the Academy during the month of October were within the activities of the 9th International Society for Physical Activity and Health Conference organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, which is being held for the first time in Abu Dhabi and is the largest conference for physical activity and health in the world. It is widely known that the Conference of the International Society for Physical Activity and Health Physical and Health is the leading global community of researchers and practitioners focused on promoting physical activity across the life path.

The conference allocated a purposeful space for elite speakers in the field of health with a diverse and wide group, in which the player Amna Al Muhairi – captain of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Basketball Academy team spoke about many constructive topics about the importance of the health and fitness file through the practice of physical activities and exercises, and also encouraged the women To participate in various sports activities and interact with them on the basis that they are an indispensable way of life to reach a healthier and more active society.

A “community tour” for breast cancer awareness was organized on Al Hudayriat Island in a safe and comfortable atmosphere that maintained the presence of all members of the community in one place with the aim of raising awareness and spreading the culture and importance of sports, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, in order to encourage exercise and physical activity, including It meets the needs of all women in society of different nationalities and ages.

The Academy provided opportunities for more women to join the events and activities it organizes, by registering on the official website and participating in races, seminars and all community events under its umbrella in cooperation with partners and sponsors.