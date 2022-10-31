Milena Zarate you are giving yourself another chance at love. The Colombian model said that she has been dating a person for some time, who would be a well-known tattoo artist. The foreigner is celebrating Halloween with her new partner and they have just been in love for 10 months.

According to the dancer to a local media, it is about Charles Mendoza, with whom he has had an affair since January 2022. “We met last year in a studio he had, we arranged for him to get a tattoo and from that day a very beautiful friendship was born “, said.

“There was a lot of complicity, I had never met a man in Peru who liked rancheras, that day I asked him to put a theme and we agreed that we both liked it,” he added.

Milena Zárate, businesswoman and singer. Photo: GLR file

Think about starting a family with your partner

He also said that he prefers to enjoy the day to day and not think about what will happen next. However, he revealed some wishes, such as starting a family.

“We are going step by step. If later we see that we can have a coexistence, great, because I would like to start a family, and if it is with Carlos, I would be happy ”, highlighted Trome.

Milena Zárate involved in a criminal gang?

The soccer player Augusto Barrera involved the singer and dancer with a businessman involved in a criminal organization. She spoke with Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter about the case and cried helplessly at being investigated.

“Everything that is business, I am there, because it is the way to earn my money. I’m not crying for victimizing myself, but for impotence and rage. To see myself involved in something so dirty, ”she assured.

“In my life I have gotten into something as low as this and it does not seem fair to me (…) If this man continues with this and does not retract, I am going to be the one who is going to denounce him for defamation,” he added.