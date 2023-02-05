Monday, February 6, 2023
Awards | Emeritus bishop Gustav Björkstrand received 45,000 euros for research on hymns

February 5, 2023
in World Europe
In total, Svenska litteratursällskapet i Finland distributed 338,000 euros at its annual celebration.

Nordic the Karl Emil Tollander Prize, one of the biggest literary prizes, 45,000 euros, has been awarded to the professor and bishop emeritus For Gustav Björkstrand (b. 1941) from the work Swedish psalm writer in Finland.

The sum of the Finlandia prize for literature is 30,000 euros.

In total, Svenska litteratursällskapet i Finland distributed 338,000 euros at its annual celebration on Sunday evening to 23 people for their work in literature, research, drama and visual arts.

Author Matilda Gyllenberg received 25,000 euros for his children’s novel Hundred dagar hemma of the Bo Carleskog Fund and a playwright Mikaela Hasán the same amount Johanna Holmström The island of souls for dramatization and his long-term work at DuvTeatern from the Ragnar, Ester, Rolf and Margareta Bergbom fund.

The Bergbom fund’s cultural-historical achievement award, 25,000 euros, was awarded to the professor Hannu Salme for versatile research work and the development of innovative methods for combining humanities subjects and technology.

The fourth recipient of the same amount is a writer and biologist Annika Luther of the work Rye’s rich history From the Eklund-Modeenska fund.

The author gave a speech at the occasion of the celebration presentation Sirpa Kähkönen with the title of the people of Savoia’s love for Nordics Bellmansvisor och kökssvenska.

Correction at 7:50 p.m.: In the title, the Bible’s psalms were mistakenly spoken of when it comes to hymns.

