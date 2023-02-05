The erectile dysfunction It is a common problem in the male population. Many factors can contribute to its appearance, including diabetes.

Additionally, Latino men have a genetic predisposition to developing the disease.

Often, erectile dysfunction is the first symptom that alerts to the possible presence of diabetes. Fortunately, there are preventive measures that can be taken to avoid its appearance.

In addition to leading a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet, exercise and regular visits to the doctor, it is also important to consider diet.

Here are some foods that can help improve erectile dysfunction:

Ginseng: This root used in traditional Chinese medicine increases the release of nitric oxide and nerve stimulation to trigger an erection. It also has a protective effect on the blood vessels responsible for the erection.

Saffron: This condiment originating from Iran and India is known to have positive effects on the male erection. A study published in the journal Phytomedicine showed that patients with erectile dysfunction who consumed 200 mg of saffron stigma daily were able to increase both the number of erections and their duration.

bruise: This tuber native to the Peruvian Andes has been used for centuries as an aphrodisiac. A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology revealed that athletes who took maca extract supplements for 14 days experienced an increase in strength and stamina, as well as sexual desire.

Apple: Apples are not only good for PMS and weight control, but they can also increase sexual stamina. Quercetin content that helps improve stamina to improve time in bed.

Chilies. Spicy foods like chili peppers not only have the ability to boost metabolism for weight loss, but can also improve sexual health by increasing heart rate, reflecting the arousal and feel-good hormones associated with a longer time in bed.

Pumpkin seeds. Pumpkin seeds loaded with magnesium and zinc are known to increase testosterone levels, decrease inflammation in the

blood vessels and increase blood flow to increase stamina and sexual arousal.

In addition to these foods, it is also important to reduce the consumption of fats and alcohol, since both can have a negative effect on erectile function.

Erectile dysfunction affects more than 26% of men aged 50-59, 40% of those aged 60-69, and 61% of those over 70.