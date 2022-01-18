The 2021 it has been a profound year crisis for the car market. With the data of last December, with 950,218 registrations, in drop of 21.7% on December 2020 (the sixth consecutive), the final balance of the 12 months closed with a total of 11,774,885 vehicles registered in the 30 countries (EU + UK + EFTA), with a loss both compared to 2020 (-1.5%) and in comparison with 2019 (-25.5%), compared to which a loss of over 4 million vehicles.

Cars sold in Europe 2021

In the calendar year 2021 they were sold in total in Europe 11,774,885 vehicles registered, of which 950.218 in December. The overall decline was of -25.5% compared to 2019 pre-crisis Covid e -1.5% comforting sales with 2020.

The trend in the five main European markets testified to the overall negative figure, which was affected by the microchip crisis in the second half of the year.

The United Kingdom closed the year with a heavy drop on 2020, recording the second for the whole of 2021 worst result in the last 30 years.

Car sales figures in Europe in 2021

In Germany the annual decline was 10% compared to 2020, with a fall of 27% in December. There Spain it lost a third of its total registrations in the year 2021 compared to 2019, but it recovered something on 2020 with a modest + 1%. Less heavy (-15.1%) was the decline in December for the France, which in 2021 total managed to maintain a sales level in line with 2020 (+ 0.5%).

Cars sold in Italy in 2021

Italy in December 2021 had the worst result of the month with -27.5%, which confirmed the fourth place for volumes among the five Major Markets both in the month and in the total year. The total in 2021 the decline in sales was -24% compared to 2019 and an apparent one + 5.5% compared to 2020.

But even the comparison with 2020 was merciless, recording a 10.1% drop, if we take into account the 38 working days lost with lockdown.

Car sales data in Italy in 2021

2022 doesn’t look very different, due to the lack of incentives, whose exhaustion has begun to weigh on the numbers of the last months of 2021 and will be fully seen in the next few. In fact, Italy remains the only one among the five countries that has not yet foreseen for 2022 supports to the question of electric cars or hybrid.

Electric and hybrid car sales in Europe in 2021

In Italy in December there were few car sales on “tap”. The share of electric (BEV) and of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) was respectively of 7% and 6.4% (in the cumulative 2021 it is equal to 9.3%), towards 17.7% And 10.6% than the average of the other four major markets (20% overall in the whole of 2021).

Cars on tap in Italy in 2021 accounted for just under 10% of sales

But in Germany BEV and PHEV together are worth the 35.7% of the market (26% in the whole of 2021), in the UK 33.2% (18.6% in 2021) and in France 24.5% (18.3% in 2021). Italy maintains the first position in terms of penetration of hybrid cars HEV, thanks to the incentives of the range 61-135 g / Km and independence from charging infrastructures.

Car sales in Germany, the UK, France and Spain

The French car market closed 2021 with a very slight positive compared to 2020, recording a + 0.5% (1,659,003 cars registered against 1,650,118). The cumulative figure was also the result of the fall recorded in the month of December alone, which suffered one contraction of 15.1% compared to the same period last year, recording 158,117 registrations (186,323 as of December 2020).

In Germany the cars sold in 2021 were 2,622,132, 10.1% less than 2,917,678 in 2020. After the negative signs recorded in recent months, in fact, even December with 227,630 registrations recorded a collapse of 26.9% compared to 311,394 sales in the same month last year.

The car sector of the United Kingdom closed the year 2021 with the second worst since 1992 and with a sharp drop of 28.7% in comparison with 2019, the pre-pandemic year. As reported by the SMMT in fact, the new car market registered in the cumulative of twelve months 1,647,181 registrations (108,596 in December, -18.2% on 2020), up by just 1% compared to the previous year.

The crisis in the car market is common to all major European countries

Sales of new cars are also swooping in Spain, conditioned by the microchip crisis and from the increase on tregistration assa. The totals here were sold in 2021 859,477 new cars, 1% more than in 2020 but well on 32% less when compared with 2019.

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

