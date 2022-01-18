Jorge ‘Patron’ Bermudez, member of the Boca Juniors Soccer Council, spoke about the interest that the Argentine club has in acquiring the services of William Fernandez, next summer and asserted that the xeneize team will go with everything to get their signing.
“I have no idea why he said it. You have to ask Juan (Reynoso). He is a great coach, a very serious man. The only thing I can say is that it would be important for Boca and that he will go to the end to try to tell with Pol. If it can be done or not, the circumstances of the market will tell”
– Jorge Bermudez.
It should be remembered that the 30-year-old midfielder ends his contract with the Machine this summer and if they do not get his renewal, he will be able to leave the institution as a free agent.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
After Cruz Azul’s victory on matchday 2 against FC Juárez, the Peruvian strategist mentioned that William Fernandez He must report on January 24 and that the reason for his absence are purely personal issues, so any movement in favor of Boca would be a disappointment for the sky-blue entity, since the player also gave his word to stay in Mexico.
“He asked us for a favor for a personal issue, it was quite emotional and sincere, that’s how we feel and he was given the facilities of the case. Now, if those are revealed, we will truly be disappointed,” he said. John Reynoso.
On the other hand, the journalist TUDN, Adrian Esparza, has mentioned that the negotiation so that ‘pole‘ can go to Boca would include Cristian Pavon, so if the Argentine club lowers its claims with Cristian Pavon, they would do the same with the midfielder.
However, the xeneizes do not want to let go of Curassow: “Cristian David Pavón has a contract until June and he will have to train and be under the orders of the coaching staff until then. Hopefully an agreement can be reached for his continuity, but I am completely convinced that our club will comply until the last day “, assured Bermudez.
#Boca #Juniors #responds #Cruz #Azul #sentences #Pol #Fernández
Leave a Reply