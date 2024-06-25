by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris seeks redemption

At the home of the rivals, Lando Norris he wants to make up for last Sunday’s disappointment. Montmeló’s bad start put the Briton’s race uphill, and he then finished just over two seconds behind Max Verstappen. A small margin, but it marks the difference between a champion and a driver who aspires to be one (and the same argument can be extended to teams). At least in words, Norris has put the Spanish Grand Prix aside and wants to concentrate on the Red Bull Ring, a circuit on which he has always been strong: five times out of seven he has qualified and classified in the top-5, and always here he has collected two podiums.

Norris’s words

“I’m excited about the Austrian Grand Prix. It’s a very fun track to drive at and I have some great memories from over the years, I can’t wait to get out on track. The fans are always enthusiastic and create a great atmosphere“, he commented to McLaren channels.

“The machine is in excellent condition, we will treasure what we learned in Spain and we’ll use it to keep pushing. We have not set specific goals, our aim is to continue to improve what we do every weekend and let the results speak for themselves. Let’s see what we can do“.

Piastri’s words

Oscar Piastri is also looking for redemption, having ruined himself with two errors in as many time attacks in Q3 in Catalonia: “I can’t wait to get back in the car on Friday and work hard with the engineers to start the weekend on the right foot. In Barcelona I aimed to do much more, but the fact that we managed to score some points in a frustrating race only made things better. Credit to the team for the work they are doing consistently: let’s hope we can maintain the momentum“.