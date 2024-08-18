The present of Chivas It is not the best, the fall in the Leagues Cup It was a real wake-up call at the end of the road for me Fernando Gago and his team, as they do not have the level to fight in the kill or die. Being the case, it seems that the management will not add more reinforcements this summer, however, according to W Sports and the diary The Universalthe club would already have four names on the table considered as viable signings for the winter.
Guadalajara needs a heavyweight striker at all costs and as we have informed you in 90minthe Mexican-American is one of the names they have on the list, perhaps the club’s favorite for his style of play, without forgetting that he has always been the desire of the Guadalajara club for a few years. If the striker does not have a good end to the year in Monterreymaybe Chivas has real options.
At the beginning of the year, Chivas had Memote on the table, but they rejected him in order to sign Javier Hernandeza serious mistake. Now, the Flock once again values the option of the attacker of the Pumasbut, in the race it goes below Vazquez.
There are no more options for the winger this summer, Monterrey did not lower the price of the 10 million dollars that they were asking for and Chivas refused to pay that amount. The scenario is clear, if Rayados is not champion, there will be a roster clean-up and one of the possible condemned players would be the former Puebla player, a market sale that Guadalajara would take advantage of.
HH rejected an offer from Chivas this summer, however, the player who is out of contract with the Houston Dynamo of the MLS In December, he informed Rebaño that he would sit down to negotiate as a free agent with them at the end of the year, without precisely ensuring his signing.
