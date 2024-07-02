Millionaires The team is not wasting time and continues working in its offices to put together a team that can fight for the Colombian League title again, after the disappointing semester in which it was eliminated prematurely in the group stage of the Libertadores Cup and in the semi-final quadrangulars of the local tournament.

Alberto Gamero He knows that one of his team’s flaws last semester was the lack of depth in its roster and the countless injuries that complicated the plans of a project that left certain doubts.

Arrivals in Bogotá do not stop

However, the arrival of Radamel Falcao Garcia It gives another prestige to the Bogota club that has been quietly forming while all the attention is taken by the Colombian national team in the Copa America.

Millonarios have already closed the reinforcements of Falcao García, Jhon Emerson Córdoba, Félix Charrupí, Daniel Mantilla, Jovani Welch and Juan José Ramírez, but the machinery continues working to find more reinforcements.

According to what was reported by César Augusto Londoño in Caracol Radiothe Ambassador cast reached an agreement with Sergio Mosquera to join the ranks of Alberto Gamero.

Mosquera by Vanegas

The 30-year-old center back, with a past in Deportes Tolima, Envigado and Atlético Nacional, would have been an express request from the Samarian DT to the board of directors Millionaires, who was asking for an experienced central defender after the departure of Oscar Vanegas, who left as a free agent.

Although the club has not yet made the signing official, Mosquera will be a new Millonarios player after undergoing medical examinations and signing a contract of which there are no further details about its duration.

Sergio Mosquera He comes from having a very irregular campaign at Atlético Nacional last semester. The Antioquian defender, who arrived at the Paisa club in January 2023, was unable to establish himself in the Verdolaga squad and did not gain the coach’s trust. Pablo Repetto.

In his short experience in the green of Antioquia, Mosquera won a Superliga and a Colombian Cup, although he did not have any minutes in either of the two tournaments. With Nacional he only played 729 minutes spread over two games in Libertadores Cup and seven in the Betplay League.

Mosquera’s numbers

