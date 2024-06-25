Audi’s commitment continues with Mountain Progress Lab, project started last winter which involves quattro Audi Q4 e-tron in the role of “sentinels of the territory”. Using specific sensors, the BEV fleet is able to detect crucial indicators of the state of health of the environment such as the evolution of temperature, the barometric trend, air humidity, the presence of nitrogen dioxide, the concentration of dust thin particles (PM2.5 and PM10) in addition to the vehicular flows along the Eco-routes, sample areas of the territory defined together with the locality. In over 200 hours of detection to test the mobile sensors and collect the first data to analyse, almost 8,800 km were covered and, thanks to the 24 operational sensors with which the cars are equipped inside the garage, 1,070 geolocalised values ​​were collected of air quality and 7,490 precise values ​​for a reading of temperature, humidity, NO2, PM2.5, PM10 and atmospheric pressure.

The summer season of the project is underway

Now the summer season of the project is starting, with the continuation of data collection and the introduction of fixed sensors installed for data collection along the four active eco-routes that connect the center of the town with neighboring places. The starting point of the electric mobility experience is the Smart Hub, a new open multifunctional place for smart working in the locality, as well as a real 360° charging station, thanks to the installation of the 100kW Ewiva high-power charging station. This additional charging point integrates with the electrification already activated by Audi Italia in the territory: in the area of Madonna di Campiglio and Pinzolo There are now five charging stations including Enel X Way and Audi recharge columns available to guests and all owners of electric cars. In addition to environmental data, the specially equipped Audi Q4 e-trons collect information on individual behavior through an interactive experience contextual to the car journey. Citizens and tourists, during electric journeys, will interact with the Artificial Intelligence on board, leaving traces of habits, lifestyles and perceptions of sustainability. Mountain Progress Lab will also be told by Hervè Barmasse, one of the most famous mountaineers in the world, protagonist of ascents and records that have made the history of this sport.

Activities beyond the car in Madonna di Campiglio

On the occasion of the second edition of the “Mountain Beat Festival. High-low frequency vibrations”, Audi took stock of the project and enlivened the weekend with various kinds of activities. During the days that ended on Sunday 23 June, Madonna di Campiglio and Pinzolo hosted the Renga Nek concert at the Doss del Sabion, facing a breathtaking panorama overlooking the Brenta Dolomites. The concert was joined by activities in full connection with nature, with yoga practices and events linked to food and wine and good living, such as the picnic in Conca Verde to taste local excellences in the heart of Madonna di Campiglio and allow participants to experience the e-mobility experiences of the nearby Audi Smart Hub.