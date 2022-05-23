Australia | Australia’s 31st Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, took the oath of office

Albanese was sworn in just a few hours before he was scheduled to fly to Japan, where he will attend an international summit with leaders from the United States, Japan and India.

Albanese, a center-left man, is the country’s 31st prime minister.

Albanese swore an oath only a few hours before he was scheduled to fly to Japan. In Tokyo, Albanese will attend an international summit with leaders from the United States, Japan and India.

Albanese, 59, assured over the weekend that he will improve the country’s foreign reputation while Australia becomes a pioneer in the use of renewable energy.