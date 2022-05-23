Monday, May 23, 2022
Australia | Australia’s 31st Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, took the oath of office

May 23, 2022
in World Europe
Albanese was sworn in just a few hours before he was scheduled to fly to Japan, where he will attend an international summit with leaders from the United States, Japan and India.

Australian the new prime minister Anthony Albanese sworn in early Monday morning Finnish time, say news agency AFP and Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC.

Albanese, a center-left man, is the country’s 31st prime minister.

Albanese swore an oath only a few hours before he was scheduled to fly to Japan. In Tokyo, Albanese will attend an international summit with leaders from the United States, Japan and India.

Albanese, 59, assured over the weekend that he will improve the country’s foreign reputation while Australia becomes a pioneer in the use of renewable energy.

