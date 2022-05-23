Monterrey.- Just a few minutes before the start of the Justice World Tour in MontereyNuevo León, images have been viralized on the Internet of the alleged arrival of the American singer Justin Bieber to the Monterrey stadium, leaving everyone speechless when they noticed the large number of escorts with which it is transported.

The Canadian’s first show on Mexican soil will be This Sunday, May 22, at 8:00 p.m. at the Mobil Super Stadium, where, from early hours, their fans began to arrive to get the best seats in the general area of ​​the concert.

A few minutes before Justin Bieber’s concert begins, a couple of videos became popular on social networks showing how the singer toured the city to get to the venue where he will perform, in a sold out date which will have the presence of nothing more and nothing less than 27,000 people.

In the videos you can see luxury vans in black that transport the 28 year old interpreter towards the stadium where he will be performing, along with several patrols that are watching his every step.

On the outskirts of the place, there was great emotion to see the singer arrive at his destination, everyone left with their mouths open when they saw the extensive caravan with which he moved, making it clear that his safety came first.

Starting at 8:00 p.m., the Justin Bieber concert will begin in Monterrey, Nuevo León, at the Mobil Super Stadium, where the Canadian will perform some of his most important hits; older as ‘Baby’ and more recent as ‘Peaches’.

