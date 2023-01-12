The Italian NGO Emergency, which has one of the main hospitals in Kabul, raised this Thursday to more than 40 the wounded treated after the suicide attack happened yesterday in front of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, while the authorities maintain the death toll at five.

“More than 40 wounded received so far in our hospital after the explosion near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The death toll is still in progress,” said the NGO’s director for Afghanistan, Stefano Sozza, in a statement.

“It is difficult to make a total balance, we continue to provide assistance,” he added. At the limit of its capacity, the NGO Emergency referred to this as the first massive accident of the year attended by the hospital for war victims in the Afghan capital, and one of those that has left more victims in the last year.

“So much so that we also had to provide beds in the kitchens and in the canteen,” explained Stefano Sozza. The Taliban government has kept the death toll at five so farHowever, witnesses and people related to the victims say that the number could be much higher.

“In yesterday’s explosion, 14 of our colleagues lost their lives, I can mention their names and I knew them closely,” a Foreign Ministry worker told EFE on condition of anonymity.

For her part, the human rights activist and former Afghan diplomat Aslia Wardak also assured that at least 17 Foreign Ministry workers died in the attack. “We have lost 17 of our best colleagues and some of the others are still missing.. Thursday is a day of mourning at the Foreign Ministry,” said the former official on Twitter.

The attack took place yesterday around 4:00 p.m. (11:30 GMT) on the access street to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Images shared on social networks after the attack show several inert bodies on the ground, while several people come to help them.

The jihadist group Islamic State (EI) today assumed responsibility for the attack, assuring that it caused dozens of deaths and injuries. According to the IS, one of its militants detonated his explosive belt in the midst of a concentration of ministry personnel and guards at the moment they were leaving the Foreign Office.

The Islamic State of Khorasan, the Afghan branch of IS, has emerged as the main threat to the country’s stability after the Taliban came to power in August 2021.

