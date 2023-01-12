Friday, January 13, 2023
Melissa Martínez ‘takes revenge’ on Matías Mier after Shakira’s song to Piqué

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2023
in Sports
close

Melissa Martínez and Matías Mier

Melissa Martínez and Matías Mier.

Photo:

Instagram Melissa Martínez and Matías Mier

Melissa Martinez and Matias Mier.

The presenter from Barranquilla came out with everything after Shakira talked about Twingos and Ferraris.

The echoes of the launch of the new song of Shakiraa clear shot at the ready against the now ex-soccer player Gerard Piquécontinue to resonate in the world of sports.

In the midst of the messages from figures such as Antonela Roccuzzo and the Argentine defender Nicolás Tagliafico, he highlighted the reaction of the sports presenter Melissa Martinez to the impact of the song, since he did it with some photographs that have been classified on social networks as a clear “indirect” to “get revenge” on his ex-partner, the player Matías Mier.

The presenter’s reaction to the comments deepened the feeling.

Melissa Martinez of Ferrari

Photo:

Instagram Melissa Martinez

Through her Instagram stories, the presenter who currently works for the Colombian wing of the ‘ESPN’ chain, shared a series of photos visiting the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park in the United Arab Emirates.

What was striking was that their images coincided with the release of the Shakira and Bizarrap song, in which the lyrics are clear: “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo”.

This part of the song was related in networks to the break that Martínez experienced recently, after ending his relationship with the Uruguayan soccer player matias mier.

In fact, given the striking connection, Martínez commented in one of his photos on networks:

“And I got on the one that goes 240 kilometers!!!”.

Apparently, as seen on social networks, Mier already has a new relationship, with a young woman he would have met when he was a player for Independiente Santa Fe.

SPORTS

