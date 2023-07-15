Ukrainian Oleh Doroštšuk finished second in the high jump. It was the third silver medal for the man aiming for gold in the youth competitions.

Under Based on the statistics, Ukraine’s overwhelming victory was expected in the men’s high jump at the 23-year-old European Championships. Turkish Ali Eren Ünlü however, wedged ahead of the Ukrainian pre-favorites with a result of 2.22.

He jumped to silver By Doroštšuk and for bronze Roman Petruk with the same result of 2.19. Doroštšuk’s record is 2.27, so the man was understandably disappointed with the result.

“I wanted to win gold. This is the third European Championship silver in my career,” said Doroštšuk, who has placed silver in the 17-, 19-, and now also 22-year-old European Championships.

“I have a sports injury in my leg, so today’s jumps were difficult mentally and physically.”

Dorošchuk too however, it is great that two Ukrainians won medals in the high jump. It is important for a man to be able to take medals home to Ukraine.

“I wanted to stand with the Ukrainian flag for the Ukrainian team and Ukrainian soldiers. Support Ukraine against Russia.”

Throughout time, Ukraine has become numerous high jump world stars. Doroštšuk attributes the success to good coaches and people’s interest in the sport.

Finland Arttu Mattila finished fourth in the height competition with the silver and bronze medalist with the same result of 2.19. The jump is Mattila’s best quote of the season.