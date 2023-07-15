Wesley Koolhof (34) became the fourth Dutchman ever to win the doubles at Wimbledon on Saturday. Together with his British doubles partner Neal Skupski, the tennis player from Zevenaar defeated Marcel Granollers from Spain and Horacio Zeballos from Argentina 6-4 6-4 without really getting into trouble.

“It is really very special,” said Koolhof beaming after the final. “I thought it was very special to come through the door here, but it is great to be standing with the trophy now.” Skupski added: “We came together 18 months ago and winning a grand slam was one of our goals. It is very special that it worked out.” Skupski, 33, is the first British man since 1926 to win both mixed doubles and men’s doubles at Wimbledon.

Koolhof, currently number two in the world together with Skupski, also joins an honorable list with his win. He is now the fourth Dutchman to win doubles at Wimbledon. Jacco Eltingh and Paul Haarhuis won in 1998, Jean-Julien Rojer was the best in 2015, together with his Romanian doubles partner Horia Tecau. Koolhof won his first grand slam tournament last year. Then he won the mixed doubles at Roland Garros with Japanese Ena Shibahara.