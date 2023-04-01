“At the bottom there is room“Changed Jimmy’s life from chapter 176, when Kimberly revealed that she was expecting his baby. Neither he nor his family believed this at first, so there was a lot of expectation about it in the following chapters. Once they revealed that it was a farce, fans hoped the ‘theater’ would drop him.

As we have seen, Charo requested a DNA test but the results came out positive after ‘Tokyo de Lince’ arranged the test at his convenience. This did not take long to provoke the anger of the entire outraged fandom on social networks.

After this, the last chapters showed an Alessia full of resentment and Jimmy resigned to take responsibility for his little boy, even if it was all a lie. However, everything could change, as the trailer for his “AFHS” chapter 190 suggests.

In the preview, the youngest of the Gonzales asks his partner to tell him the truth and Kimberly confesses to him, through tears: “I lied to you.” Now it only remains to wait for the new episode to know the conclusion.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

“There is room at the bottom” 10can be seen LIVE by the signalamerica television. You just have to tune in to the national production at 8.40 pm, just after the reality show “This is war” and before “Maricucha 2”.

How to see “In the background there is room” ONLINE?

You can see“There is room at the bottom” 10totally FREE via ONLINE. To do this, you must enter the official page ofAmerica TVGOthe streaming service of América TV, where you can find the complete episodes of the previous seasons of the program.

