After Wagner the ‘Pushkinisty’? Russia plans to create another private military company after the one led by Yevgheny Prigozhin and the announcement came from Evgeny Primakov, head of the federal agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Russians abroad and international cooperation, according to which the mercenaries would serve to protect its branches in “hostile” countries.

“Rossotrudnichestvo is forced to react to the deteriorating situation, with our offices functioning more and more in hostile countries, while the hysterical accusations against us will continue – he declared on Telegram – We, in fact, have nothing to lose, therefore , realizing that we must somehow ensure the safety of Russian homes and the rights of our compatriots, having no other means, we decided to register our private security company in one of the foreign jurisdictions”.

According to Primakov, “the presence of well-armed, robust and motivated people” in the offices will make the work that the agency does on a humanitarian and cultural level “more visible”.

The director of Rossotrudnichestvo, founded in 2008 by then president Dmitry Medvedev, then mentioned the two names being considered for the company: Pushkinisty, which means the followers of the Russian poet Aleksandr Pushkin, or Whiskers, again as a reference to Pushkin, because the poet had sideburns.

If registered, it will be the second private military company after the Wagner group, founded by Evgheny Prigozhin, known as the ‘Kremlin chef’ due to his proximity to Putin, whose mercenaries are active in Ukraine and many African countries.