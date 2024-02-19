At least 90 Gazan civilians died tonight and dozens were injured in Israeli bombings in different parts of the Gaza Strip, which especially targeted the center of the enclave.

In the central Gaza Strip, at least 70 people were killed in attacks on refugee camps in Nuseirat, Maghazi and Bureij, as well as the city of Deir al Balah and the town of Zuwaida, according to the official Palestinian agency Wafa.

“Israeli bombing also targeted the neighborhoods of Shujaiya, Zaytoun, Tel al Hawa and Sheikh Ijlin in Gaza City,” the agency said.

The attacks by Israeli fighter jets on three homes in the Zaytoun neighborhood “caused deaths and injuries,” although the victims have not yet been counted.

In the Rimal neighborhood, in the west of Gaza City, Israeli aircraft attacked at least two houses leaving six injuredwho were transferred to Shifa hospital, Wafa said.

In addition, 16 bodies were transferred to the hospitals of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip where much of the fighting is concentrated; and five bodies were recovered, most children, from under the rubble of an Israeli bombardment in the north of the enclave.

The Israeli Army announced this Sunday that it had defeated the important Hamas brigade in Khan Younis, where it has maintained its military operations since last Thursday inside the Nasser hospital, which has been out of service and where 8 patients have died due to lack of oxygen. .

The Israeli assault forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 displaced people who were taking refuge in the hospital, where Israel claims to have detained more than 200 alleged Hamas fighters.

The other hospital in Khan Yunis, Al Amal, has been under siege for 27 days, just like Nasser, and the Palestinian Red Crescent, the entity that manages it, denounced that Israel is blocking the arrival of fuel and medicine to make it work.

A girl walks past the rubble of a building destroyed during an Israeli bombing in Rafah.

In Rafah, at the southern end of the Strip where the Israeli ground offensive is expected in the coming weeks, Israel bombed several homes in the neighborhoods of Khirbet al Adas and Al Shaboura, in the center of the city; while the Israeli Navy launched projectiles from the sea near tents of displaced people in the western part of the city, wounding several Gazans, Wafa reported.

As of yesterday, the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health's official death toll stood at 28,985 dead, more than 70% women and children; and 68,883 injured, in addition to some 8,000 bodies that remain missing under the rubble.

