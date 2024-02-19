Cruz Azul will face León on matchday 9 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX. The cement team will seek to obtain a good result against La Fiera in this midweek duel.
In their five most recent matches, the Celeste Machine has the advantage: they have four wins and one draw. León's last victory was recorded in November 2021.
The team led by Martín Anselmi seeks to finish in the first positions of the general table and this match is a good opportunity to continue adding three.
This duel was brought forward because the Liga MX calendar is very tight due to the activity of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Martín Anselmi will not be able to count on some players for the duel against La Fiera. Gabriel 'Toro' Fernández will miss the remainder of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament.
The La Noria team could also not count on the presence of Colombian defender Willer Ditta, who was sent off in added time in the duel against Tigres.
Although the expulsion occurred on matchday 7, Ditta's sanction, in accordance with the Liga MX competition regulations, will have to be paid in the middle of the week in the early duel on matchday 9.
