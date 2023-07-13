Heavy rains swept away vehicles, destroyed buildings and demolished bridges in the hardest-hit state of Himachal Pradesh, according to footage shown on Indian television..

Onkar Sharma, the state aid official, said at least 33 people had died since Saturday in the state, which is well known for its attractive resorts in the Himalayas..

State police chief Satwant Atwal confirmed to AFP that rescue teams had been called in to help 40 foreigners, including 14 Russians and 12 Malaysians, who were stranded in tourist sites, as well as hundreds of Indians..

“Huge snowfall and bad weather made any evacuation very difficult,” state chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sokho said on Twitter. “We are examining all options“.

Authorities said at least 12 people died in the neighboring state of Uttarakhand, including nine from debris that fell on their cars on a highway..

“Due to the incessant rains across the state, I appeal to people including pilgrims to avoid any travel unless absolutely necessary,” Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dami said on Twitter.“.

In the state of Punjab, at least 10 people died in the floods.

“There are huge human and material losses,” said Minister Brahmshankar Gempa, who is in charge of the state’s revenues“.

Eleven people died in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, according to authorities. Monsoon rains are intensifying in the capital, New Delhi, where schools were closed Monday after record rains.

The flooded capital has many of its streets on alert as the Yamuna River approaches flood levels.

Scientists believe that climate change is making monsoon rains heavier and more irregular.