Limited Run Games has announced Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (Steam). The pre-sales of the physical editions will begin on September 1 and will end on October 15 through Limited Run Games.

About the Collection

The era of classic games Jurassic Park 8 and 16 bit has returned. This version includes a selection of classic titles and adds new features such as save points for each game, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life improvements that bring these titles into the modern era of gaming. The additions and extras included in this collection are carefully selected to celebrate the legacy of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s 1993 film and the love the teams of Limited Run and Coal share for the successful franchise.

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will come with the following fan-favorite titles, originally released in NES, game boy and SNES:

Jurassic Park Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues

In addition to this collection, Limited Run will also relaunch Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues in cartridges NES, game boy and SNES. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, Limited Run will update these cartridges with amber colored cases and with a series of premium collector’s editions that include cartridges that light up, numbered covers and a collectible set of posters. Fans are invited to relive these classics on their original devices, but with a new twist.

About Physical Editions

Standard Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $29.99

physical copy of Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Classic Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $64.99

physical copy of Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection SteelBook

Packaging inspired by the original VHS casing of Jurassic Park

Prehistoric Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $174.99

physical copy of Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection SteelBook

Packaging inspired by the original VHS casing of Jurassic Park

Replica of Dr. Alan Grant’s ID card inspired by the game of Jurassic Park

Soundtrack on CD with original music by Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Miniature replicas of the original cartridges of Jurassic Park in NES, Game Boy and SNES in a custom display frame

Packaging inspired by classic toys from Jurassic Park

About Retro Editions

Standard Editions (NES, Game Boy, SNES) – $49.99 to $64.99

physical copy of Jurassic Park either Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues in an amber retro cartridge.

Replica of the original game manual

Collector’s Editions (NES, Game Boy, SNES) – $99.99

physical copy of Jurassic Park either Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues in an amber backlit cartridge

Numbered foil stamped cover

Replica of the original game manual

Double-sided poster inspired by the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Check out the announcement trailer below.

Via: Limited Run Games

Editor’s note: I haven’t even played these titles and I want them, these are special editions!